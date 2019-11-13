Donna St John offers foot care to seniors at the Seniors’ Resource Centre in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Seniors Resource Centre operations hindered by lack of space

Seniors support programs limited by lack of room at centre’s current location

A seniors support service is in need of more space to accommodate a backlog of clients across several programs.

Since 2004, the Salmon Arm Seniors’ Resource Centre has operated from their current location beside Fletcher Park, in the 300 block of 2nd Ave NE, since late 2004. While the location has served users well, the centre’s staff wonder how many more seniors needs could be accommodated with a larger space.

The centre offers programs like Lunch With Friends, a program held at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church due to lack of space. On occasion, cancellations occur due to funerals and other services at the church.

The Day Away program is held twice a week for isolated seniors to have lunch together. It is currently limited to 15 seniors and regularly has a waitlist.

“That to me says there are seniors who would like to avail themselves of these programs and can’t because we don’t have enough room to accommodate you,” said Al Munholland, president of the resource centre.

The problem of space has also stopped the resource centre from taking on United Way’s Better at Home program. Ultimately the resource centre could not take on the program because there was not enough space for additional program co-ordinator staff.

“We’re cramped enough space-wise; we operate OK with what we’re doing now, but we certainly can’t consider expansion of services in any way or taking on new things that might be beneficial to seniors in the community because of the limitations,” Munholland said.

The City of Salmon Arm has been assisting the resource centre with a grant that almost completely covers the cost of the group’s lease, an agreement which has been renewed for 2020. At a council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison suggested the resource centre write their concerns in a letter to council so the matter can be looked at further.

