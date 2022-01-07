Salmon Arm, Sicamous partner on winter tourism campaign

From Jan. 15 to Feb. 15, stays at participating hotels are 20 per cent off

Stays at a number of hotels in Salmon Arm and Sicamous are 20 per cent off from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15.

That’s because the District of Sicamous Development Corporation and Salmon Arm Economic Development Society partnered to launch the “Renew in the Shu” campaign.

Funded by Salmon Arm and Sicamous’ municipal and regional district tax programs (MRDT), the campaign’s goal is to increase winter tourism revenue in the Shuswap.

According to Destination BC, a provincially-funded Crown corporation that supports B.C.’s tourism industry, the MRDT (or hotel tax) is an up-to-three per cent tax applied to sales of short-term accommodations in participating areas of B.C.; it’s collected on behalf of municipalities, regional districts and eligible entities.

Tax collected is then used to fund tourism initiatives in those municipalities and regional districts.

A list of places participating in the Renew in the Shu campaign is available at renewintheshu.ca, alongside instructions for how to receive discounted rates.

