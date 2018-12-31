Blind Bay resident Ken Smith expresses his frustration and anger with Salmon Arm gas prices that are at least five cents higher than nearby communities of Tappen and Sorrento on Monday, Dec. 31. (Jim Elliott/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm, Sicamous tally top gas prices in area

Cost to fuel vehicles drops by five cents or more in neighbouring communities

Drivers in several other B.C. communities may be celebrating a drop in gas prices this morning, but not in Salmon Arm or Sicamous.

A litre of regular gas at the Petro-Canada in Salmon Arm is pegged at 124.9 cents – the same as most Salmon Arm gas stations, but 99.9 cents in Penticton and 108.9 in Kamloops.

Chevron, which was listed on GasBuddy.com at 128.9 at 10 o’clock this morning, has since dropped to 124.9 per litre in line with the other Salmon Arm stations. In Penticton, Chevron customers are paying 104.9C.

At the Husky in Salmon Arm, gas is selling at 124.9 cents but 108.9 in Kamloops and 105.9 in Penticton.

The only nearby community with prices the same as or higher than Salmon Arm’s is Sicamous, where GasBuddy lists Husky as the lowest station at 124.9, with Shell, AFD and Chevron at 128.9.

Frustrated Blind Bay resident Ken Smith refers to Salmon Arm as “Slammin Arm” because slammed is what he says is happening to Salmon Arm drivers, particularly seniors.

Drivers can fuel up in Kelowna for 119.9 cents in all gas stations listed on GasBuddy, except for Shell where it is 120.9C or Esso where it is 121.9.

Related: Okanagan Shuswap gas prices jump

“They haul the gas from Kamloops, through here on its way to Vernon and Kelowna,” says Smith. “As a senior, who can’t get out, they’re paying 10 cents more than they should.”

Smith suspects that suppliers set a minimum price that retail outlets must charge and leave local stations to set their own prices beyond that.

Why else would the prices be the same across the city but five cents cheaper at 119.9 cents at the Tappen Co-op in Sorrento, and at 120.9 at Mellor’s on Highway 97B? he asks. Or, how about two Squilax-Anglemont Road stations – 116.9 at the Esso and 117.9 at Race Trac?

“I like to shop local,” he says. “But I’m willing to drive to Kamloops and there’s a bigger variety of shopping.”

Another resident who refuses to fuel her car in Salmon Arm is Michelle Hansen.

“I am no longer going to work hard for my money and pay these gas prices; I shop everywhere else,” she says, pointing out she hears “rumblings” from many other local drivers and businesses. “We should find out why this keeps happening to Salmon Arm residents and why we keep paying more than anywhere else. A little greedy, don’t you think?”

A call to Suncor, a supplier, resulted in an email suggesting, “Your story would benefit from comment from the Canadian Fuels Association as they’ll be able to provide an industry wide perspective on pricing.”

The association, however, was closed Monday.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Daredevil plans to jump motorcycle over White Rock’s broken pier

Just Posted

Salmon Arm, Sicamous tally top gas prices in area

Cost to fuel vehicles drops by five cents or more in neighbouring communities

Salmon Arm council to consider putting money aside for transit

City staff directed to work with BC Transit and provide cost estimates for service enhancements

Enderby man linked to multiple thefts arrested

Recovered property linked to at least 10 different victims

In Photos: Our top pics of 2018

The Observer team shares favourite photos and memorable moments of the year gone by

Sunny skies close 2018 in the Okanagan

A glimpse into the forecast for end of 2018, start of 2019

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Blackwood earns 2nd straight shutout, Devils blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver finishes 2018 with 19-19-4 record

Jann Arden’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, dies

Arden works to curb stigma of dementia, talks on social media with others whose relatives have it

Eagles pick up two games at league showcase in Kamloops

Victories over Beaver Valley and Fernie helped with team’s league standings

Daredevil plans to jump motorcycle over White Rock’s broken pier

Mayor Darryl Walker says plan makes ‘absolutely no sense at all’

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

New additions to the Top 10 lists: Isla and Leo

Cougar chills out on residential B.C. deck

Lounges on patio before being chased off by conservation officers

Bills to grow bigger in 2019 for B.C. residents

Employer health tax, ICBC, fuel taxes top list of new costs

Most Read