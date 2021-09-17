Salmon Arm Silverbacks are almost back in action

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ first preseason game of the 2021-22 BCHL season will take place on Sept. 21. (Tami Quan Photography)

It’s almost time for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to compete against other British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) teams.

The Silverbacks’ preseason schedule has been announced, and the team’s first game is against the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Sept. 21.

The first game to take place at the Silverbacks’ home rink, the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, is against the West Kelowna Warriors on Sept. 25. However, this game will be closed to the public.

”Only season ticket holders, corporate partners with season tickets, and our billet families will be allowed admission into the building,” said the team in a news release.

The Silverbacks’ full preseason schedule is available on their Facebook page, and fans will be allowed at the Silverbacks’ other preseason games.

Currently, the Shaw Centre is able to operate at 50 per cent capacity, in compliance with public health orders. On Sept. 18, the Silverbacks announced all fans 12 or older must show proof they’re fully vaccinated, and photo I.D., to attend a game.

Security will be checking vaccine cards and I.D.’s at the Shaw Centre’s main entrance. Masks are also required for fans at all times, unless they are eating or drinking. The team said fans unwilling to follow the mask protocol will be asked to leave.

For more information on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ return to play, visit their website.

