In a two-step trade announced on June 26, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks parted way with defenceman Devan Newhook and added forward Braden Fischer to the roster. (Salmon Arm Silverbacks photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks bring in new forwards with trades

Team made deals with squads outside the BCHL for the new players.

After finalizing trades with teams outside the BCHL, the Silverbacks have announced a pair of off-season roster moves.

Most recently, the ‘Backs announced they would be moving 20-year-old defenceman Devan Newhook to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Notre Dame hounds in exchange for Jayce Nikbaht. The team didn’t hold on to Nikbaht for long though. On June 26, the Silverbacks announced they would be trading Nikbaht and offering future considerations to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Winnipeg Blues in order to add 17-year-old Braden Fischer to their roster.

Fischer, a forward from Winnipeg, was named to the all rookie team of his home province’s Junior A league this past season. He is credited with 19 goals and 26 assists in 58 games.

Read More: Phase 3 of Salmon Arm West/Highway 1 improvements removed from construction schedule

Read More: Rider Express to add stops, daily trips servicing the Shuswap

“Acquiring a dynamic player like Braden, who competes hard and has a scoring touch and junior experience, was something we felt we needed to add to our forward group,” said Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen.

“It’s never easy trading away a kid like Devan with his character. With our 20-year-old situation, we felt it was best to move Devan to a place where he’d have more responsibility and opportunity.”

A post on the Silverbacks’ website noted that Newhook only played 31 games last season due to injury, but described his leadership as invaluable.

Read More: Sicamous marine search and rescue responds to woman injured on houseboat, two other emergencies

Read More: Shuswap Lake reaches new peak, could surpass 2018 level

Earlier this month, the ‘Backs picked up another forward from out of province, trading D-Man Zach Gabruch and future consideration for 19-year-old Daniel Panetta.

Panetta had been playing for the Wellington Dukes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. According to the Silverbacks, the new acquisition brings three years of junior hockey experience, including 48 Junior A playoff games, including a championship win with the Dukes in the 2017/18 season. He tallied 18 goals and 26 assists in 54 games last season.

“We believe Daniel is an addition to our roster that will impact our offensive side of the game,” Christensen said.

The announcement of the trade notes that Gabruch, who played his rookie season with the ‘Backs, had a defensive impact for the team, particularly on the penalty kill.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Junior Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms
Next story
Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks bring in new forwards with trades

Team made deals with squads outside the BCHL for the new players.

Phase 3 of Salmon Arm West/Highway 1 improvements removed from construction schedule

Province assures phase through Neskonlith land remains a priority

Rider Express to add stops, daily trips servicing the Shuswap

Bus company receives approval from Passenger Transportation Board

Sicamous marine search and rescue responds to woman injured on houseboat, two other emergencies

High water and floating debris create obstacles for marine rescue volunteers

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP provide images of suspects in tent trailer theft

Vehicle involved described as older model black Toyota pickup

B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

There have been 174 deaths due to COVID-19 since January in B.C.

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in COVID-19 pandemic

City of West Kelowna to install trail cams to monitor turtle crossing at Westlake Road

2020 has seen an increase in turtle mortality in the area

Shuswap history in pictures: Cooped up

New life at Hillcrest Poultry Farm

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

Nathan Stroeder claims he filed a public complaint against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in 2018

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Village of Keremeos prepares to welcome in-province travellers

B.C. has loosened travel guidelines for residents within the province

Most Read