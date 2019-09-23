The Powell River Kings and Salmon Arm Silverbacks faced off for the first time in the 2019-20 season on Sept. 20. The two teams are pictured here playing in early 2019. (File Photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks remain undefeated

The ‘Backs host Powell River and Victoria, winning both games

A two-game homestand payed off for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks with convincing wins over Powell River and Victoria to remain undefeated.

The ‘Backs faced off against the Powell River Kings following a double-header against the Smoke Eaters in Trail where they won both games — one of them an overtime thriller.

Noah Wakeford seized a power-play opportunity six minutes into the game against the Powell River Kings, getting ahold of a rebound and firing it by Matteo Paler-Chow in the visitors’ net.

The Kings pulled off an equalizer with two minutes to go in the first, and the teams went to the dressing rooms tied after 20 minutes.

Read More: Sicamous Eagles lose two on the road

Read More: Salmon Arm soapbox derby wheels in excitement to racers of all ages

After a back-and-forth start to the second period with both teams getting chances to score, the Kings got a man advantage as the ’Backs were called for having a sixth skater on the ice with six minutes left in the period.

Jack Brackett slipped the puck past Ethan Langenegger between the pipes for the Silverbacks to give the visitors the lead.

The home team didn’t take the score lying down. Noah Wakeford found mesh with his second goal of the game and fourth of the season and Daniel Rybarik followed up seconds later to give the Silverbacks a late-period lead.

Keeping up the momentum ,the Silverbacks came out hard in the third, stretching their lead off the stick of Nick Unruh two minutes in.

Montreal native Simon Tassy scored for the ‘Backs at the halfway point of the period and they held on to win the game 5-2.

Read More: Internet speed testing implemented in the CSRD

Read More: Okanagan and Shuswap blossom at Communities in Bloom awards

The following night, the Shaw Centre played host to the Victoria Grizzlies.

Poirier set the tone with an unassisted goal six minutes after the opening buzzer.

The Grizzlies clawed back with a power-play goal to even the score halfway through the first, but Unruh tallied up his second goal of the weekend before the period was over.

The Grizzlies tied the game partway through the period but a late goal from Tassy restored the ‘Backs’ lead going into the third.

The home team added to their tally thanks to a goal from Rybarik, assisted by Wakeford and Akito Hirose.

The Grizzlies would score again late in the period but Rybarik wrapped up first star honour with another goal leaving the final score 5-3 Silverbacks.

The Silverbacks were back on ice Tuesday night for a tilt with the West Kelowna Warriors and play host to Cowichan Valley on Sept. 27.

