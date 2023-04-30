Salmon Arm Spring Home Show inspires seasonal renovation projects

Homeowners and DIY project masters have nothing but choice at the BC Home Show in Salmon Arm.
The spring event is being held Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at Shaw Center. The show runs until 5 p.m. Saturday and ends an hour earlier, at 4 p.m., on Sunday.
With free admission, patrons can come and hear demonstrations about products and services related to renovating, decorating and landscaping, as well as learn about handy products to buy for the kitchen and to upgrade the cleaning cabinet.
