Salmon Arm Spring Home Show inspires seasonal renovation projects

Rebecca Henz and Faith Thurston work for Student Works, which employs students in B.C. to paint houses and and complete other projects. Student Works is on display at the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at Shaw Centre. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Spartan Kitchen Products has a display at the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show, demonstrating vegetable peeling and cutting tools. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Recreational items like bikes and barbecues are available to check out at the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30 at the Shaw Centre. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) The Salmon Arm Fire Department was on hand at the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show to inform patrons about FireSmart programs in the city and throughout the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) The Salmon Arm Spring Home Show at the Shaw Centre attracted vendors of all kinds. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Homeowners and DIY project masters have nothing but choice at the BC Home Show in Salmon Arm.

The spring event is being held Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at Shaw Center. The show runs until 5 p.m. Saturday and ends an hour earlier, at 4 p.m., on Sunday.

With free admission, patrons can come and hear demonstrations about products and services related to renovating, decorating and landscaping, as well as learn about handy products to buy for the kitchen and to upgrade the cleaning cabinet.

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

