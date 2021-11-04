Salmon Arm streets to come alive as Winter Fun Fest parade given the green light

Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m.

A Winter Fun Fest parade is being held in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. (File photo)

A parade will be coming through Salmon Arm this month, at long last.

The Winter Fun Fest parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. and is hosted by the Salmon Arm Fair.

When the Winter Fun Fest was announced in October, all planned events were within Interior Health’s COVID-19 guidelines, with the exception of the parade which still needed approval.

Now that the parade’s been approved by Interior Health, Salmon Arm Fair manager Jim McEwan is excited. He said the Salmon Arm & Shuswap Lake Agricultural Organization wants to extend genuine gratitude to the City of Salmon Arm, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Interior Health for their support and approval.

“…When dusk settles on the downtown, Lakeshore will come alive and ignite as floats, bands and other performers make their way by the huge Christmas tree outside Askew’s Foods,” said McEwan. “We expect the parade to be well attended, with people gathering to see the floats from Shuswap Street along Hudson to Ross, along Lakeshore and back south on Shuswap. We have already been receiving many queries from eager participants from previous years.”

The parade’s theme is “Superheroes at Christmas: A Tribute to our Front-Line Workers.” Fix Auto will be the parade’s title sponsor and McEwan said the company’s delighted to be involved with “this special launch to the Christmas season.”

More parade information, including the parade route, is available at www.salmonarmfair.com/winter-funfest.

