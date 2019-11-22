Salmon Arm student pushes for increased LGBTQ+ acceptance at schools

School District #83 support could come in the form of pride flags, rainbow crosswalks

A high school student’s speech to school board trustees has motivated School District #83 to pursue more avenues for LGBTQ+ acceptance.

At their Tuesday, Nov. 19 at an SD83 board of education meeting at Carlin Elementary Middle School, trustees heard from Salmon Arm Secondary student Fiona Young. Speaking to the board on behalf LGBTQ+ individuals, Young commended the district for its work towards acceptance but noted there is still more to be done.

Read more: School District #83 participates in Operation Safe Stop

Read more: Shuswap elementary enrolment numbers two times higher than projections

“Pride stickers and basic tolerance of the community are examples of short-term solutions,” Young said. “Although they are still steps in the right direction, we need to have more than phenomenal staff and teacher initiative to make helpful, permanent change.”

Young pointed out that 64 per cent of LGBTQ+ youth in B.C. do not feel safe in school, and that LGBTQ+ youth are still targets of some other youth. To prove the point she showed trustees photos recent examples of this targeting, including a photos of a conversation that took place on the social media platform Snapchat. The conversation involved at least five individuals, one of which called for transsexual people to be put in “insane asylums.” Another said coming out as a different gender was a way to get attention.

While critical, Young complimented SD83’s strengths, including believing in safe spaces, having wellness goals and adopting the SOGI curriculum. She went on to suggest other things the district could do like providing pride flags to schools, painting pride crosswalks on school property, creating safe spaces and the board officially recognizing June as pride month.

Read more: PHOTOS: 50 years of LGBTQ pride showcased in protests, parades

Read more: Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Peter Jory, superintendent of schools for SD83, took Young’s suggestions to heart.

“I was moved by a really powerful presentation by a student who was so earnest and sincere,” Jory said. “It was just a moving experience because she spoke from the heart, she spoke from her personal experience, she spoke of challenges at school and what it feels like.”

Jory reported the board has asked the district to start looking at the costs of some of the items like flags and crosswalks.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.