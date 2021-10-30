Salmon Arm students find out what it’s like to be fire chief for a day

Ace Swanson was an ace with the fire hose in uptown Salmon Arm on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Students from schools in and around Salmon Arm participated in the Salmon Arm Fire Department’s Fire Chief for a Day program in the parking lot of the McDonald’s in uptown Salmon Arm on Oct. 29, 2021. Lt. Steven St. Denis (back left) and Brad Shirley (back right) were there from the fire department. Cassie Markus (back centre) was there on behalf of the Salmon Arm McDonald’s. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Observer) Noelle Gulfan was all smiles at the Fire Chief for a Day event as she used the fire hose on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) From left: Kashten Hill, Landen Alcott-Borstel, Ace Swanson and Lt. Steven St. Denis working together to operate the fire hose on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Kashten Hill (right) receives assistance from Lt. Steven St. Denis in putting on some slightly-oversized firefighting gear on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Kaia Yard receives a tip from Lt. Steven St. Denis as she operates the fire hose on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Landen Alcott-Borstel is laser-focused as he operates the fire hose on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Jasmine Stiles operates the fire hose with ease on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)

Being a fire chief can be a tough job but a group of Salmon Arm students were up to the task.

On Oct. 29, students from elementary schools in and around Salmon Arm participated in the city fire department’s Fire Chief for a Day program. The program runs every year as a conclusion to Fire Prevention Week.

The lucky kids got to try on firefighters’ gear, operate a fire truck ladder, and use a real fire hose to put out a make-believe fire in the McDonalds parking lot.

Seven young fire chiefs participated: Ace Swanson, Jasmine Stiles, Kaia Yard, Kashten Hill, Landen Alcott-Borstel, Noelle Gulfan, and Sawyer Numan.

Lt. Steven St. Denis and Fire Chief Brad Shirley from the Salmon Arm Fire Department oversaw the activities with the kids. Cassie Markus from McDonald’s also attended and the children got a free lunch with the firefighters afterwards.

