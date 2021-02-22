Sadie Maddigan’s flag depicts a chinook salmon with an arm to represent are strong connections Salmon Arm residents have with one another. (Contributed)

Sadie Maddigan’s flag depicts a chinook salmon with an arm to represent are strong connections Salmon Arm residents have with one another. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm students flag city’s banal banner for meaningful replacement

Jackson campus Grade 9 class offers thoughtful alternatives to city’s current flag

The city’s flag just doesn’t fly with a class of Salmon Arm Secondary students who suggest a more fitting update is needed.

According to a letter sent by students of Ryon Ready’s Grade 9 Sciences Humaines class at the Salmon Arm Secondary’s J.L. Jackson campus, the city’s current flag, which features the municipality’s logo, is more of a banal banner than a symbol of the community.

The focus of the students’ letter, however, isn’t so much on what is as what could be.

The letter explains the class recently studied flags and symbolism. It concluded a flag should be simple and meaningful – and without text or logos. The students explain flags can be a symbols of unity, but also colonialism and settlement, adding the inclusion of diverse voices in any design can help avoid the latter.

The class suggests the city should consider designing a new flag that the town can be proud of.

“We should have a flag that represents Salmon Arm for Salmon Arm, we shouldn’t have to read it,” offers Tegan Schielke and Hannah Mackie in one of several separate letters included in a package submitted by the Grade 9 class to city council.

To help council, the class submitted with their letters numerous alternative flags designed by the students. The designs include descriptions by their creator(s), noting as what the flag represents and why it might be a contender for the city.

A sun over mountains and Shuswap Lake beneath feature boldly in Amelie Ewanyshyn and Kaelah Riley’s three-coloured flag design.

Read more: Flag fundraiser to support efforts of Salmon Arm Rotary Club

Read more: Raising of Secwepemculecw flag at Salmon Arm campus recognizes history

“The different colours represent our colourful outlook on life,” Amelie and Kaelan explain. “The blue of our lake represents the trust, stability and intelligence in our community.”

Tegan and Hannah offered three flag options, two of which use green and an image of a salmon to reflect being on unseeded territory of Secwepemc First Nation, and the annual salmon run.

Mila Norgren, Hailee Hunt and Quinn McTavish presented three colourful flag options that also capture the city’s scenic assets.

“We used the lake in our design because it’s a big tourist attraction and a major part of our community,” the trio explain. “We also made sure to add the mountains because nature is a big part of Salmon Arm and we all love to get outside and be active.”

For her offering, an image of a chinook salmon with a strong human arm, Sadie Maddigan explains the fish are native to the area, while the arm represents the strong connections residents have to one another, “and that we have our beliefs held tight in our fist.” Maddigan uses purple in her flag to represent Salmon Arm’s laid back nature, orange for fish eggs and Salmon Arm’s fertile future, and blue to represent the lake and how much the it’s depended upon.

The letters and flag designs are part of the agenda for the city council meeting of Monday, Feb. 22.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Mila Norgren, Hailee Hunt and Quinn McTavish’s flag options that capture the city’s scenic assets. (Contributed)

Mila Norgren, Hailee Hunt and Quinn McTavish’s flag options that capture the city’s scenic assets. (Contributed)

A sun over mountains and Shuswap Lake beneath feature boldly in Amelie Ewanyshyn and Kaelah Riley’s flag design. (Contributed)

A sun over mountains and Shuswap Lake beneath feature boldly in Amelie Ewanyshyn and Kaelah Riley’s flag design. (Contributed)

Previous story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen completes analysis of citizen survey

Just Posted

A sun over mountains and Shuswap Lake beneath feature boldly in Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus Grade 9 Sciences Humaines students’ Amelie Ewanyshyn and Kaelah Riley’s flag design. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm students flag city’s banner for meaningful replacement

Jackson campus Grade 9 students offer thoughtful alternatives to city’s current flag

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Ice formations add to the things for hikers to see along the trail leading up to Margaret Falls on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO/PHOTOS: Ice formations add to attraction of Shuswap waterfall

Margaret Falls near Salmon Arm a popular weekend outing

Brian Browning demonstrates the snow dog trail groomer for Mayor Alan Harrison. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
New machine grooms snow covered mountain bike trails in Salmon Arm

With the success of the first one, the Shuswap Cycling Club is fundraising to buy a second groomer.

The Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm virtual walk Saturday, Feb. 20, drew 237 walkers, 46 teams and raised more than $60,000. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Shuswap Coldest Night of Year event raises $60,000-plus

46 teams, 237 walkers take part in virtual event Saturday, Feb. 20; more walking Sunday, Feb. 21

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

A Vernon councillor has put out a notice of motion requesting an audit of all BC Housing projects in the city. Council will review at its next regular meeting Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (BC Housing photo)
Contentious motion to audit Vernon’s supportive housing projects withdrawn

City councillor withdrew motion which could have seen projects temporarily suspended at the meeting’s start

Langley RCMP will be collecting donations for the local food bank at the Willoughby Town Centre parking lot (20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive near the Royal Bank) on Saturday Dec. 19 from noon till 4 p.m. (file)
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near Golden

The vehicle incident occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m. this morning.

A citizen survey was conducted from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has completed its initial analysis of the survey. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen completes analysis of citizen survey

More than 200 people responded to survey from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020

(File)
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

One driver sustained life threatening injuries

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Manslaughter trial begins for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are on trial for killing Esa Carriere in downtown Kelowna in 2018

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Fundraiser for Winfield woman in ICU after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Help sought for Okanagan business hit by theft

Counselling clinic one of two victims in Feb. 11 crime, suspect being sought

Most Read