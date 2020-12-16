The City of Salmon Arm is buying this communication tower in Kault Hill just north of city limits in Electoral Area C for $1 from Corus Entertainment/Global TV as Corus no longer needs it, but it is used for the operation of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The City of Salmon Arm is buying this communication tower in Kault Hill just north of city limits in Electoral Area C for $1 from Corus Entertainment/Global TV as Corus no longer needs it, but it is used for the operation of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm takes over television rebroadcast tower but not for entertainment

City new owner of Kault Hill tower in order to use for water and sewer operations

Salmon Arm is adding a communications tower to its real estate stock.

In September 2020, the city was contacted by Corus Entertainment Inc. to say the company was in the process of decommissioning several Corus/Global TV rebroadcast sites including the operation at Kault Hill near Salmon Arm.

The tower sits on Crown land just north of city limits, within Electoral Area C.

The city has a lease at $227 per month with Omega Communications, acting on behalf of Corus, to use the tower for its primary radio communications hub.

“This tower is critical to the operation of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, specifically the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems which monitor and control our operations remotely,” Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, reported.

Read more: Landslide stops repair crew from reaching internet service tower near Salmon Arm

Read more: VIDEO – Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

He said that in discussions with city staff, Corus agreed not to decommission the tower and offered to transfer ownership of the tower to the city for $1, complete with a bill of sale.

Corus would provide the city with an environmental sign-off saying the site is free of contamination, while the city would take over the Crown land lease for the property where the tower sits. Although there will be no lease cost, the city must pay a one-time application fee of $300.

Niewenhuizen said staff think it would be in the best interests of the city to buy the tower, and the savings in the monthly lease fee would offset the expense of owning the structure.

Council members agreed, voting unanimously to go ahead with the $1 transfer of ownership.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four years after Hockeyville, Lumby’s Pat Duke arena upgrades completed
Next story
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Just Posted

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

Large households, some with more than 15 people, contributed to the spread of the virus on the mountain

The City of Salmon Arm is buying this communication tower in Kault Hill just north of city limits in Electoral Area C for $1 from Corus Entertainment/Global TV as Corus no longer needs it, but it is used for the operation of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm takes over television rebroadcast tower but not for entertainment

City new owner of Kault Hill tower in order to use for water and sewer operations

Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations. (Pixabay photo)
Large trucks full of yard waste will be charged at CSRD landfills

Small loads of yard waste can still be dumped for free

Karen Oliver, a local artist, is selling off several of her original paintings including “bad hair day” to benefit the Red Barn Arts Centre. (Submitted)
Sale of local artist’s paintings to benefit Sicamous’ Red Barn

A painting will be up for sale each day until Christmas Eve

What We Cooked features recipes submitted by staff, students and community members from Okanagan College’s campuses. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College creates cookbook during COVID to support students

The cookbook features recipes of what the school’s library staff cooked during the pandemic

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

The new case total at McKinney Place is now 57 as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (File photo)
One in hospital, one dead and several sick from COVID at Oliver home

The reason for the rapid spread is four people share a room at McKinney Place

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
Four years after Hockeyville, Lumby’s Pat Duke arena upgrades completed

Village was crowned Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

Most Read