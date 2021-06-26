Salmon Arm to get grilled with heat wave this weekend

Starting Saturday, five consecutive days of 38 to 40 C weather are projected

Hotter days are in store for Salmon Arm as a heat wave rolls over much of the province.

The Shuswap community has already experienced above-average temperatures. As of June 23, Salmon Arm was about 6 C above average for this time of year, according to Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

By the weekend, Sekhon said Salmon Arm is expected to hover around 15 C above average.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, temperatures were projected to reach highs of 37 and 40 C respectively, the latter of which would be a new record.

Sekhon said in 1925, Salmon Arm temperatures reached a record high of 38.3 C on June 26 and 27.

On Monday June 28, the projected temperature of 40 C would be the hottest June 28 on record in Salmon Arm.

The current hottest June 28 temperature was 37.3 C in 2015.

Sekhon said weather like this is not usually seen until later in July or August. He reminds people with really high temperatures there are health concerns too; especially for folks who work outside and people with pre-existing health conditions, pregnant women and the elderly.

“Keep hydrated, stay in the shade as much as you can,” said Sekhon.

Sekhon also said to watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which can include, but are not limited to: dizziness, high body temperature, nausea and confusion.

“It’s going to be dangerously hot as we get into the weekend,” he said.

