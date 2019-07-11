Salmon Arm to study potential sites for expanding sewage treatment plant

City staff say plant to reach capacity in two to five years depending on population

The city is commissioning a study to decide where the site of an expansion to the sewage treatment plant should be.

Council heard at its July 8 meeting that the Wastewater Pollution Control Centre, as it’s called, is expected to reach its capacity in the next two to five years.

“I don’t want to scare anybody,” said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works. “That’s dependent on population.”

Under its Liquid Waste Management Plan, the city has a commitment to complete a site selection study for the potential relocation of parts or all of the plant.

Niewenhiuzen’s report lists five steps the study will encompass:

• developing a ‘long list’ of potential sites for a portion or all of the plant

• holding a public open house to solicit feedback

• creating a ‘short list’ of potential sites along with cost estimates

• holding a second open house

• producing a final report with a site recommendation.

Read more: Foul odour from city facility frequents neighbouring businesses

Read more: 2011 – Raw sewage in Salmon Arm causes stink

Read more: 2012 – Crews work to clean up coal spill near Salmon Arm

Read more: Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Staff asked that the city’s purchasing policy be waived in order to authorize sole sourcing of the study to WSP Canada Inc.

Niewenhuizen said WSP purchased Opus International and before that Dayton and Knight, firms which have worked with the city for years.

“They have unique working knowledge of our plant and its history that will be of significant benefit in completing the required scope of work.”

Niewenhiuzen said the city also has an ongoing operating agreement with the company, and they have yearly consultations on wastewater treatment issues.

“Upon selection of the preferred site location, staff intend to post an open Request for Proposal for the Stage IV Upgrade preliminary and detailed design,” he wrote in his report to council.

Council members present agreed to award the engineering services contract to WSP Canada Inc for an estimated cost of $85,540 plus taxes. (Mayor Alan Harrison and Couns. Chad Eliason and Tim Lavery were absent.)

Coun. Kevin Flynn pointed out that he was chair of the liquid waste committee back in 2004.

“No matter what comes out of this study, it will be controversial and expensive,” he predicted.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter