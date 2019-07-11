Salmon Arm to study potential sites for expanding sewage treatment plant

City staff say plant to reach capacity in two to five years depending on population

The city is commissioning a study to decide where the site of an expansion to the sewage treatment plant should be.

Council heard at its July 8 meeting that the Wastewater Pollution Control Centre, as it’s called, is expected to reach its capacity in the next two to five years.

“I don’t want to scare anybody,” said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works. “That’s dependent on population.”

Under its Liquid Waste Management Plan, the city has a commitment to complete a site selection study for the potential relocation of parts or all of the plant.

Niewenhiuzen’s report lists five steps the study will encompass:

• developing a ‘long list’ of potential sites for a portion or all of the plant

• holding a public open house to solicit feedback

• creating a ‘short list’ of potential sites along with cost estimates

• holding a second open house

• producing a final report with a site recommendation.

Read more: Foul odour from city facility frequents neighbouring businesses

Read more: 2011 – Raw sewage in Salmon Arm causes stink

Read more: 2012 – Crews work to clean up coal spill near Salmon Arm

Read more: Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Staff asked that the city’s purchasing policy be waived in order to authorize sole sourcing of the study to WSP Canada Inc.

Niewenhuizen said WSP purchased Opus International and before that Dayton and Knight, firms which have worked with the city for years.

“They have unique working knowledge of our plant and its history that will be of significant benefit in completing the required scope of work.”

Niewenhiuzen said the city also has an ongoing operating agreement with the company, and they have yearly consultations on wastewater treatment issues.

“Upon selection of the preferred site location, staff intend to post an open Request for Proposal for the Stage IV Upgrade preliminary and detailed design,” he wrote in his report to council.

Council members present agreed to award the engineering services contract to WSP Canada Inc for an estimated cost of $85,540 plus taxes. (Mayor Alan Harrison and Couns. Chad Eliason and Tim Lavery were absent.)

Coun. Kevin Flynn pointed out that he was chair of the liquid waste committee back in 2004.

“No matter what comes out of this study, it will be controversial and expensive,” he predicted.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far
Next story
OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

Just Posted

Successful master bakers find inspiration in Salmon Arm

Markus and Ursula Jaeger embrace community and opportunities it provides

Public concerns prompt deferral of rezoning for Sicamous RV park

Zoning amendment would allow seasonal RV parking on land reserved for single-family homes

Salmon Arm Tennis Club gets extension to pay back city loan for new indoor facility

Unexpected expenses mean cost overrun as $2.9 million dollar project being built for $1.7 million

Salmon Arm to study potential sites for expanding sewage treatment plant

City staff say plant to reach capacity in two to five years depending on population

Fines of $50 added to Salmon Arm’s panhandling bylaw to be used as last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

Sicamous Beach Park concerts to include beer on tap

Shuswap business The Tapped Truck, will serve beer, wine and cider during summer concert series

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Mixed Martial Arts back in the Okanagan ring

Aptly titled XFC “Unbanned”, 22 fights are scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 24

Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Starbuds to open in July

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Most Read