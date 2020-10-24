Salmon Arm voters go to COVID-safe polls with a variety of issues in mind

The environment, homelessness and exercising a democratic right all motivated voters.

Voters at Salmon Arm polling stations reflected on the unique experience of casting a ballot during a pandemic and the issues and ideals that drew them to the polls.

Among those casting ballots at the Fifth Avenue Senior’s Centre in Salmon Arm were David and Kelly Murray. With a disposable mask on her face, Kelly said the COVID-19 safety measures at the polling station were appropriate. David added that he felt very safe thanks to measures including plexiglass barriers between polling station attendants and voters. Kelly said she was primarily concerned about environmental issues when casting her ballot while David said he was exercising his democratic right.

Anthony Onstad, another voter at the senior’s centre said in his opinion, the safety measures in the polling station were somewhat overdone and made the process somewhat confusing.

“It was all sort of too controlled and it’s stepped all over itself as a result.”

Onstad added that homelessness was a major issue that drew him to the polls and he felt Sylvia Lindgren and the NDP are best suited to tackle the issue.

Jordan Thomson said the polling station workers did what they could to keep the process safe by offering masks and recyclable single-use pencils.

Ineke Hughes said the most pressing issue of the election for her is the Site C Dam project which she thinks should be discontinued.

“A lot of people think that because we have spent so much money on it already that it should go ahead. I consider that money spilled milk,” she said.

Greg Browne called safety measures at the polling station excellent.

“I vote to make sure I’m heard,” he said.



