Walmart Canada confirms an employee with the Salmon Arm store tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and that other staff in close contact with the employee were directed to self-isolate. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

An employee with the Salmon Arm Walmart is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Walmart Canada corporate affairs director Adam Grachnik confirmed an associate employed at the store had contracted the virus. The employee’s last day of work was Friday, April 24.

“We are in contact with the associate and are keeping them in our thoughts,” writes Grachnik in an email to the Observer. “Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery.”

Grachnik explained Walmart employees identified as being in close, prolonged contact were directed to self-isolate, and that the company has been in contact with the public health authority. He said “regular enhanced cleaning” continues in the store, and other social distancing measures are in place.

“Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates,” said Grachnik.

The Salmon Arm store remains open for business.

Read more: Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Read more: Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSalmon Arm councilWalmart

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
‘Phased return’ to school for Central Okanagan teachers

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Former Syrian refugee in Shuswap shares his love for Ramadan

Salmon Arm resident looks forward to the holy month of fasting all year

Conservation officers investigate after bear shot and later burned in Shuswap gravel pit

WARNING: This story contains an image which some people may find disturbing… Continue reading

Unusual winged visitor makes a stop in the Shuswap

The bird’s few inland nesting colonies are both hundreds of kilometres away

District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected

The $2,000 grant will help pay for personal protective equipment

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Enderby man found after being missing more than a week

RCMP confirmed the 24-year-old has been found safe and well Friday, May 1

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

COLUMN: Damsel in distress is a humiliating role

Over the past weeks we’ve redefined the word ‘hero.’ It used to… Continue reading

Most Read