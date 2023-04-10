Salmon Arm West project along Highway 1 nearing completion

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shared this aerial photo of a portion of the Salmon Arm West project still under construction in June 2022. (MOTI/FLICKR photo)

The Salmon Arm West/Highway 1 project is expected to be complete this spring.

After a winter shutdown, work resumed last week on the 2.2 kilometre stretch of highway between 1st Ave. SW to 10th Ave. SW, said B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI).

Tasks remaining include sweeping, sign installation, line and pavement marking, landscaping, hydro seeding and general clean up.

“The contractor will be completing the work this spring, said MOTI in an email.

MOTI also said it would be monitoring traffic flow and performing a road safety audit “to determine if any tweaks. such as signal timing adjustments or additional signage, can further improve safety and traffic flow.”

In December 2022, MOTI added signage and markers at the new 10th Avenue SW intersection off Highway 1 near Buckerfield’s. This was after the public, and the ministry, noted drivers were turning left onto the new South Frontage Road in front of oncoming traffic exiting off of Highway 1.

“Now, traffic exiting the Trans-Canada Highway onto 10th Ave SW has the right-of-way,” said the ministry. “Westbound 10th Ave SW traffic turning left onto the new South Frontage Road must yield to the oncoming traffic from the Trans-Canada Highway.”

Construction for the $184.7 million Salmon Arm West project began in the fall of 202o. The project involved widening the highway to four lanes between 1st to 10th, upgrading intersections, constructing a new interchange, new frontage roads and a multi-use pathway.

The province has another Highway 1 improvement project underway west of Salmon Arm. The ministry is widening the 4.3-kilometre stretch between Tappen Valley Road and Ford Road from two lanes to four. This project includes replacement of the aging overhead bridge, installation of a median barrier and construction of a frontage road system providing safer highway access.

As part of the Tappen project, a new eastbound commercial carrier pullout will be built to benefit commercial drivers.

This project is estimated to cost $243 million, with $82.1 million coming from the federal government via the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund.

For more information about the province’s Highway 1 – Kamloops to Alberta four-laning program, including the Salmon Arm West project, visit www.bchwy1.ca.

