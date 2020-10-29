Salmon Arm yard waste pickup follows time change

Bags of yard waste should be out on the curb by 7 a.m. on Nov. 2

Clocks will need to “fall back” this weekend and fallen leaves bagged.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 1. While the B.C. government has expressed interest in making daylight saving time year-round, reluctance to do so persists unless West Coast U.S. states follow suit. In September 2020, Premier-elect John Horgan said during the pandemic the change wasn’t urgent on people’s minds.

While the time change me be in the hands of politicians, the changing of the season is not, and with the return of fall, so returns the City of Salmon Arm’s annual fall yard waste collection day.

This year’s free curbside yard waste collection begins on Monday, Nov, 2. As with past collection events, all accepted organic materials must be placed in kraft paper bags and out on the curb by 7 a.m. Filled bags cannot weigh more than 20 kilograms (44 lbs.).

Accepted materials include leaves, grass and hedge clippings, sod, flowers, garden plants, shrubs, non-invasive weeds and small branches no larger than 2.5 centimetres (one inch) in diameter and 91 cm (three feet) in length. Branches are not to be bundled.

If trucks are unable to reach your neighbourhood on collection day, bags will be collected on subsequent days.

For more information, visit www.salmonarm.ca/curbside or call 250-803-4000.

