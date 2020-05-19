Tammy Patton and Shawn Mann of Bulletproof Painting Co. in Coldstream paint the outside of the Downtown Activity Centre in Salmon Arm on May 13. They expected the work would take about another three weeks. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre gets dressed up for spring

Plans for building have not yet been revealed

Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre has been getting a new look for spring, but plans for the building have not yet been revealed.

Tammy Patton and Shawn Mann of Bulletproof Painting Co. have recently been busy working on the former elementary school.

What was once a beigey-yellow-toned building is now being spruced up by black and grey paint along with rusty red highlights.

The painters said they are doing the outside of the building but not the inside.

In August of 2019, Parmjit Chahal, owner of the Downtown Activity Centre, said he was working with an architect to remodel and paint the outside of the building. He said he would be willing to work with potential tenants to see what their needs are for the inside and he was also hoping to acquire more tenants.

The Observer has not yet been able to reach him to ask about current plans.

Chahal purchased the heritage building at the end of January 2019. In August he said he was not in a rush and was willing to wait at least six months before making further decisions about the site.

Read more: Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre owner wants to keep building alive

Read more: Trustee won’t delay Downtown Activity Centre sale


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armdevelopment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The outside of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre is undergoing a paint job. On May 13, painters Tammy Patton and Shawn Mann of Bulleproof Painting Co. said they expected it to be complete within three weeks. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre gets dressed up for spring

Plans for building have not yet been revealed

Snowbirds leave Shuswap residents with a glimpse of the region from their viewpoint

YouTube video made before the tragic crash in Kamloops on May 17

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

BC Securities Commission issues temporary trading ban to former Shuswap motorcycle rally promoter

Ray Sasseville given 15-day trading suspension along with four companies

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

VIDEO: B.C. Taekwondo school hosts virtual sparring match

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

Commander calls Snowbirds crash ‘worst nightmare’ as Forces begins investigation

One service member was killed while another was seriously injured in the crash

VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

A ‘spontaneous’ drive replaces annual May Day Parade, surprising village residents and shoppers alike

WATCH: North Okanagan fountain vandalized with dish soap

Long-standing prank bubbles over at Polson Park fountain

North Okanagan parents surveyed on plans to send kids back to school

Restart plan includes June 1 back to school, part time, possibly full for essential workers

Most Read