Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre gets dressed up for spring

Tammy Patton and Shawn Mann of Bulletproof Painting Co. in Coldstream paint the outside of the Downtown Activity Centre in Salmon Arm on May 13. They expected the work would take about another three weeks. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre has been getting a new look for spring, but plans for the building have not yet been revealed.

Tammy Patton and Shawn Mann of Bulletproof Painting Co. have recently been busy working on the former elementary school.

What was once a beigey-yellow-toned building is now being spruced up by black and grey paint along with rusty red highlights.

The painters said they are doing the outside of the building but not the inside.

In August of 2019, Parmjit Chahal, owner of the Downtown Activity Centre, said he was working with an architect to remodel and paint the outside of the building. He said he would be willing to work with potential tenants to see what their needs are for the inside and he was also hoping to acquire more tenants.

The Observer has not yet been able to reach him to ask about current plans.

Chahal purchased the heritage building at the end of January 2019. In August he said he was not in a rush and was willing to wait at least six months before making further decisions about the site.

