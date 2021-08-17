Salmon Arm’s Emergency Support Services says city still has room for evacuees

Athough Vernon has very limited room left for evacuees after an influx due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, Salmon Arm can accommodate more.
The massive White Rock Lake fire, estimated Aug. 17 at 79,190 hectares, is located 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon and has been burning into Spallumcheen, Okanagan Indian Band land and Westwold.
Will Pearce, Vernon’s chief administrative officer, provided Vernon council with an update Aug. 16, saying there was no room availability at that time.
Depending on the ever-changing wildfire situation, the number of evacuees could shift and, with an increase, would have to be redirected.
Cathy Semchuk, Salmon Arm’s Emergency Support Services Reception Centre Manager, said Salmon Arm has capacity to take more evacuees. She said Vernon’s ESS has been told it’s welcome to direct them this way.
The centre is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm.
With files from Jennifer Smith, Vernon Morning Star
