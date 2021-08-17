Salmon Arm’s Emergency Support Services says city still has room for evacuees

Salmon Arm’s Emergency Support Services said Aug. 17 the city has more capacity for evacuees if needed. Vernon had very little room left Aug. 16 after an influx caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (File photo)

Athough Vernon has very limited room left for evacuees after an influx due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, Salmon Arm can accommodate more.

The massive White Rock Lake fire, estimated Aug. 17 at 79,190 hectares, is located 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon and has been burning into Spallumcheen, Okanagan Indian Band land and Westwold.

Will Pearce, Vernon’s chief administrative officer, provided Vernon council with an update Aug. 16, saying there was no room availability at that time.

Depending on the ever-changing wildfire situation, the number of evacuees could shift and, with an increase, would have to be redirected.

Cathy Semchuk, Salmon Arm’s Emergency Support Services Reception Centre Manager, said Salmon Arm has capacity to take more evacuees. She said Vernon’s ESS has been told it’s welcome to direct them this way.

The centre is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm.

With files from Jennifer Smith, Vernon Morning Star

Read more: No vacancy in Vernon for more wildfire evacuees

Read more: Recent residents of Falkland shocked by evacuation order

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmB.C. Wildfires 2021