Jaeden Izik-Dzurko came in first place at the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, March 7-14, 2022. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko takes first place in international piano competition

Top prize includes recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Oct. 14

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko took top prize at the Hilton Head International Piano Competition.

The event took place at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina March 7-14. The 22-year-old Izik-Dzurko won first prize which includes $15,000, as well as a recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Oct. 14, 2022, a CD recording on the Steinway & Sons label and a return engagement with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.

Izik-Dzurko topped fellow competitors Illia Ovcharenko, 20, of Ukraine, Seongwoo Moon, 21 of Republic of Korea, and Anthony Ratinov, 24, from the United States.

“We are extremely proud of these amazingly talented pianists and we congratulate all the competitors on their performances,” said competition director Mona Huff.

The prize winners were selected from a field of 165 applicants, ages 18 to 30, from 28 countries.

