Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills ski area temporarily inaccessible due to icy road

The Junior race team that will be competing in the 2023 Teck BC Track Attack Championship at Larch Hills in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)

Larch Hills Nordics had to turn back skiers the morning of Dec. 27 because the road up to the ski area was too icy.

The first track setter to try the road around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday contacted AIM Roads almost immediately when he couldn’t get out of his vehicle and had to back down the hill sideways, said Larch Hills manager Karen Tanchak. Another maintenance worker tried later in the day and slid back down as well, stopping at the bottom to turn people away.

“Today is too treacherous,” said Tanchak. “The highways aren’t even groomed well; we’re recreational so we aren’t as much of a priority.”

Larch Hills is still expecting to host its annual Lantern Ski on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. Tanchak said the forecast looks manageable and crews will be on the trails Dec. 28 setting up the lanterns if all goes as planned. The illuminated ski event is a fundraiser for the food bank, so Tanchak said they will do everything they can to put it on.

Looking forward, many events are coming up again this year for all levels of athletes.

The Reino Keski Salmi Loppet takes place Jan. 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. with proceeds going to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, featuring both recreational and competitive runs. Register here.

Larch Hills is hosting the Teck BC Track Attack Championships Jan. 28 to 29. The race is for skiers born between 2010 and 2013. Skiers must be members of a Cross Country BC ski club and can register for the races here until Jan. 25. The cost for the weekend is $90.

The school Pirate Loppet, with skiers dressed up in an assortment of pirate attire, is on Feb. 3 starting at 10:30 a.m. Registration is through local schools and more information is available by email at mweir@sd83.bc.ca.

Larch Hills is looking for volunteer skiers to assist with its ski school program for elementary and middle school children. Classes are held on weekdays beginning Jan. 3 until the end of February and volunteers are needed to help teachers and parents supervise and teach kids to ski. The only requirement is a 90-minute morning ski session. Program details are available on the Larch Hills website and interested skiers can contact the program administrator at 236-586-8854 or programs@skilarchhills.ca.

Larch Hills will begin its Women’s Ski Nights Thursdays beginning Jan. 5. More weekly event details are available on the Larch Hills Facebook page.

Remember to renew your membership to enjoy the Larch Hills trails in 2023.

