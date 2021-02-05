Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMack Clean Cosmetics, is in the process of applying to appear on CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMack Clean Cosmetics, is in the process of applying to appear on CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh plans glittery entrance on Dragon’s Den

MisMack Clean Cosmetics founder nominated for four B.C. Small Business awards

Missy MacKintosh is ready to face the Dragons.

In 2019, the Salmon Arm entrepreneur won over Shuswap Launch-a-preneur judges, and the grand prize, with her pitch for her MissMack Clean Cosmetics product line. Since then she’s been building her brand and a following, and earning accolades in the process. However, despite urging from others, she was reluctant to begin the application process to appear on CBC’s Dragon’s Den. That has since changed.

“I submitted an application last Tuesday and I received an email back within 48 hours,” said MacKintosh on Thursday, Feb. 4 – the day she took the next step of speaking with the show’s producers.

Asked what changed, MacKintosh said it was the result of lessons learned and changes made during the pandemic.

“I thought when Covid hit, because we were so new and relied closely on our retailers that we might not have a future,” said MacKintosh. Instead, MacKintosh adapted more of a web-based approach.

“We are thriving because of our education and doing Zoom consultations and doing online lessons,” said MacKintosh. we can reach anywhere in the world in person, so it’s a new way of marketing and connecting with and building our audience and brand loyalty.”

Read more: Salmon Arm’s MisMacK cosmetics hits top 100 in women’s entrepreneur program

Read more: Shuswap youth excited to launch inspiring virtual event

MisMack Clean Cosmetics, named for its ethically sourced, green, Canadian-made, cruelty free, vegan and sustainable products, has since reached new loyal fans in California and Maryland in the U.S., as well as Kitchener, Ontario.

MacKintosh is optimistic she’ll have an opportunity to make some new fans back east through an appearance on Dragon’s Den. She hopes to ask the Dragons for support for her MisMack Makeup Artistry online education program.

“I’ve been teaching privately for the past five years but not through MisMack, not with any marketing or anything, it’s all been through word of mouth,” said MacKintosh. “And once we’re able to do that virtually, it will be amazing because we can empower so many other next generation makeup artists as well as other makeup artists looking to update their skills, and our retail family so they’re able to train confidently and maybe offer make artistry service using MisMack.”

MacKintosh was enthusiastic about her call with the show’s producers and, though she was asked questions she didn’t expect, she still had answers for all their questions, including how she might be able to enter the Dragon’s Den in an entertaining way.

“I did sort of state that my son has given me a superhero name, Glitter girl, because I’m saving the world one glitter at a time. And they were like, we can make it rain glitter!” said MacKintosh.

MacKintosh expects to hear back from the Dragon’s Den in March. In the meantime, she’s looking for the public’s support for her nominations in the 2021 BC Small Business Awards. MacKintosh is nominated in four categories: Best Community Impact, Best Innovation, Best Solopreneur and Best Youth Entrepreneur. Voting can be done online at smallbusinessbc.ca/awards/nominee/2021/mismack-clean-cosmetics-2/.

For more information, visit mismack.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘The whole side started sliding towards us,’: Okanagan man says of rockslide
Next story
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Just Posted

A semi-truck ended up an embankment off Highway 97 north of Vernon Friday morning. (Al Kranenborg photo)
Icy roads send semi up embankment north of Vernon

Truck off road on Highway 97 between Falkland and Vernon

(Guest column image)
Column: Making a choice for hope and optimism

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMack Clean Cosmetics, is in the process of applying to appear on CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh plans glittery entrance on Dragon’s Den

MisMack Clean Cosmetics founder nominated for four B.C. Small Business awards

Rust Valley Restorers took a classic car for a cruise along Okanagan Centre West Road Wednesday, Feb. 3. (Wendy Innes-Shaw photo)
Rust Valley Restorers TV crew seen filming in Lake Country

The popular documentary series team was testing out a classic car on back Okanagan road

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

A mulit-use path planned along Silver Star Road would eventually connect Pleasant Valley Road all the way up to the Grey Canal trail off Blackcomb Way. (City of Vernon image)
New Vernon path connects Foothills to city

Safe walking trail applauded by BX school families

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

In early 2022, B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to participate in the Premises Identification (ID) program. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to ID their livestock by end of 2021

The program will allow the province to trace animals in times of danger and disease

A member of the Seabird Island Fire Department. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
Indigenous reporting system to track fires on reserves, increase prevention across Canada

The system will gather and analyze fire data, and close gaps in fire protection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

Dr. Bonnie Henry could extend province’s social gathering restrictions Friday ahead of Super Bowl

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath)
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Gary Bath, a Canadian ranger in Fort St. John, helped a family stranded in a snowstorm

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

Most Read