Salmon Arm’s Monday forum cancelled, just one forum Tuesday

Councillor and mayoral candidates at one forum in Salmon Arm, two forums in Sicamous

The earlier announced all-candidates’ forums in Salmon Arm have been changed.

Rather than a councillor candidates’ forum on Monday night (tonight, Oct. 1) and one for just the mayoralty candidates on Tuesday night, they have been combined, with one forum for both scheduled for Tuesday night, Oct. 2. There will not be a Salmon Arm forum on Monday night.

The Tuesday forum, hosted by the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Salmar Classic Theatre at 360 Alexander St. NE. The theatre’s doors open at 5:45 p.m. with the forum running from 6 until 8:30.

Due to time constraints, questions from the floor will not be taken. Instead, candidates will be responding to questions which the public had an opportunity to submit in advance.

In Sicamous, two all-candidates forums will be held.

The first will be at the Sicamous Seniors Centre at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2. and the second will be on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Red Barn.

Along with candidates for municipal office, school board trustee candidates Quentin Buns and Fred Busch will be at both of the all-candidates forums where they intend to say a few words to the assembled voters.

There will be no open microphone at the forums due to the number of candidates who need a chance to speak.

As in the Salmon Arm forum, candidates will respond to pre-submitted questions.

