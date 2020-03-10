BC Stats estimates the City of Salmon Arm’s population rose to 19,115 in 2019, and that all municipalities within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District saw modest growth over the past year. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s population count closing in on 20,000

BC Stats show modest growth throughout Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Salmon Arm’s population continues to grow, though it has yet to reach the 20,000 mark.

This is according to recent population figures from BC Stats, which shows steady population growth in each of the municipalities within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in 2019.

The regional district’s total population is estimated to have increased by 1.2 per cent since 2018, from 55,171 to 55,823.

For the past two years, Salmon Arm’s population rose by .8 per cent, from 18,805 to 18,959 between 2017 and 2018, to 19,115 in 2019. That figure is close to the 19,294 projected for 2019, based on two-per cent growth, by city development services director Kevin Pearson back in 2014. BC Stats population numbers indicate growth in Salmon Arm has fluctuated over the past five years, from as low as .8 per cent to as high as 2.4 per cent between 2016 and 2017.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s population, building permits booming

Read more: B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

BC Stats numbers for 2018/19 show the District of Sicamous’ population rose from 2,621 to 2,714; Revelstoke’s jumped from 8,164 to 8,259; and Golden saw a modest increase, from 4,009 to 4,057. The population of unincorporated areas in the CSRD is estimated to have risen from 21,418 to 21,678.

Most Read