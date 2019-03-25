Spring has sprung in Salmon Arm. Shoemaker Hill, the steep hill on 10th Avenue SE that is closed during the winter, has been re-opened to traffic as of Monday morning, March 25. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill opens after snowy winter

Spring officially comes to city as city crews open steep hill on Monday, March 25

The groundhog doesn’t see its shadow, crocuses begin to bloom and Shoemaker Hill opens.

One of the signs of spring in Salmon Arm emerged from the ice and snow on Monday morning, March 25, as city crews opened the barriers blocking traffic from the steep, switchback hill on 10th Avenue SE.

Read more: Fully loaded asphalt truck tips over on Shoemaker Hill

Read more: Signs of winter

Read more: Road open after semi stuck on Shoemaker Hill

Although the route is well-used by motorists heading to and from downtown into the Hillcrest area or industrial park, it is also sometimes used by truck drivers despite it being designated ‘no trucks.’ That can leave them stuck on the switchback or, like one truck in 2018, flipped over and perched precariously down the bank.

City staff say the road typically opens in mid-March, so this year is only slightly behind schedule.

