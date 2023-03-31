Salmon Arm’s ‘Shoemaker Hill’ reopens to traffic later than usual

Despite warning signs, the steep stretch of road sometimes traps large trucks

Dust flies as vehicles head up the freshly reopened 10th Avenue SE, also known as Shoemaker Hill, on the morning of Friday, March 31, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

With spring comes the annual migration of vehicles back to Shoemaker Hill.

The City of Salmon Arm opened the steep, sharp-cornered hill on 10th Avenue SE – its official name – on the morning of Friday, March 31.

The city advised motorists that although the road is open, they should drive according to the condition of that stretch.

This opening is a little later than usual, as just the week previous the shaded road was still covered in snow and ice.

