Stuart LePage, of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, sprints to place a salmon in a vessel to be lifted by a helicopter and transported up the Fraser River past a massive rock slide near Big Bar, west of Clinton, B.C., Wednesday July 24, 2019. Officials say thousands of migrating salmon are making their way past an area of British Columbia’s Fraser River that was the scene of waterway restructuring efforts following a massive rock slide more than two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Stuart LePage, of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, sprints to place a salmon in a vessel to be lifted by a helicopter and transported up the Fraser River past a massive rock slide near Big Bar, west of Clinton, B.C., Wednesday July 24, 2019. Officials say thousands of migrating salmon are making their way past an area of British Columbia’s Fraser River that was the scene of waterway restructuring efforts following a massive rock slide more than two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Salmon getting through Fraser River slide zone as officials ponder permanent fix

Protected fishway at the slide site is allowing salmon to make it upstream

Officials say thousands of migrating salmon are making their way past an area of British Columbia’s Fraser River where a waterway was restructured following a massive rock slide more than two years ago.

Gwil Roberts, the Fisheries Department’s director for the Big Bar landslide response, says 79,000 sockeye and chinook salmon have been counted passing through the site and sonar systems are not detecting delays of migrating salmon.

He says the design of a less treacherous route through the slide zone and low river levels this summer are helping salmon get to their upstream spawning grounds, but finding a permanent solution for the fish to navigate the area is now on hold.

The survival of valuable Fraser River salmon runs was threatened when a slide of more than 85,000 cubic metres of rock ended up in the river and created a five-metre waterfall that trapped the fish below.

Roberts says this year’s completion of a protected fishway at the slide site is allowing salmon to make it upstream on their own after earlier efforts to truck them past the area or propel them in a tube with a so-called fish cannon.

He says plans to install a permanent fishway at the slide site by next May have been delayed due to safety and weather issues, while the provincial government as well as local Indigenous groups consider a long-term solution.

“We have passage this year,” Roberts told a news conference. “That’s a tremendously good sign.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Salmon and other sea life affected by recent heat waves, experts say

EnvironmentFisheries and Oceans CanadaSalmon

Previous story
Morning Start: Drinking too much water can be fatal
Next story
Small wildfire sparks outside of Merritt

Just Posted

Blake Lawson was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 under 40: Blake Lawson

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Drinking too much water can be fatal

The Evacuation Order issued on July 14, 2021, has been downgraded to an evacuation alert for 10045 Adams East Forest Service Road and other properties identified on the map. (TNRD image)
Evacuation order for Momich Lake Wildfire downgraded to alert

Birch Place, the second of three buildings to open in the affordable housing development at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SW in Salmon Arm, opened June 1, 2021, with the third building, Cedar Place, expected to open in late fall 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
First two new BC Housing buildings in Salmon Arm all but full