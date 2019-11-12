Salvation Army holiday fundraiser to get boost from next week’s Kettle Kick Off in Salmon Arm

The Silverbacks will be challenging the Wenatchee Wild to see which community can raise more money.

Edna Goweriluk collects donations for the Salvation Army kettle campaign as the Sleigh of Hope fills up with toys and non-perishable food behind her in November 2017. (File Photo)

The thunderous noise of many bells will be heard in Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre as one community challenges another to see who can raise more money for the Salvation Army.

To start the Salvation Army’s annual kettle campaign, a Kettle Fest Kick-off week is in the works.

The event is being presented in partnership by Piccadilly Mall and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Salmon Arm is throwing down the fundraising gauntlet when the Wenatchee Wild come to town for an afternoon game on Sunday, Nov. 17. Event organizers want everyone coming to the game to bring bells and ring them loudly as they challenge the visiting team to beat the Silverbacks’ community fundraising efforts.

The Kettle Fest will then continue at the Mall at Piccadilly on Nov. 18-20. From noon to 4 p.m. each day, Silverbacks players will be on hand to sign autographs, pose in a photo booth and participate in more fundraising events. The community is asked to drop a donation in the Salvation Army kettles in order to help as many people in Salmon Arm as possible have an enjoyable holiday season despite financial hardship they may be facing.

Minimum five-dollar donations will get donors an entry form for a draw giving away a gift basket full of goodies donated by the Silverbacks and local businesses. One lucky person’s name will be drawn at the Nov. 21 Silverbacks game when Wenatchee comes back to town.

The Sleigh of Hope, set up in the mall from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24 will provide another opportunity for people to give to the less fortunate. Unwrapped toys, gifts and non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army Food bank can be dropped off at the sleigh. For more information contact the Salvation Army office at 250-832-9196.

