Water runs across Dear Road near Falkland, but reduced rainfall amounts from a predicted storm helped to prevent flooding from becoming a more serious concern. (CSRD photo)

Sandbagging continues for flood-prone areas around Shuswap, Mara lakes

  • Jun. 1, 2020 11:40 a.m.
  • News

The weekend didn’t bring the rain that was anticipated, though flooding concerns along the Salmon River continue.

Cooler temperatures, combined with less rainfall than what was forecasted for the Salmon Valley, helped reduce snow melt and moderate water flows in creeks and streams, reported the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. Meanwhile, weather for the coming weekend is expected to be cooler and drier, which will assist in reducing flood risk.

“That being said, the Shuswap Emergency Program is closely monitoring water levels on Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake, which may still present some flooding challenges,” writes the CSRD in a release. “Sandbagging work will continue this week for flood-prone areas near these lakes and to protect public infrastructure in the City of Salmon Arm and the District of Sicamous.”

Advice and support for residence with concerns around flooding are available through the Shuswap Emergency Program at 250-833-3351.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

