SASCU donates to Shuswap food banks and support groups

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union announced a $6,000 donation for local food banks feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

In response to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) has put together a $6,000 donation that will support a number of local organizations assisting those in need.

The Salvation Army, Second Harvest, the Eagle Valley Community Support Society and food banks in Sorrento and the North Shuswap will all be receiving part of the donation. Along with the food banks, money will be going to the Salmon Arm women’s emergency shelter and the Lighthouse Emergency Shelter.

“We recognize the impact COVID-19 has had on these food banks and support group resources,” said Barry Delaney, CEO of SASCU Financial Group.

“We want to do our part in supporting these groups that help so many in our community.”

SASCU normally donates to these groups around Christmas, but the decision was made to let the money go early in light of the particular need being created by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We decided, that due to the severe need, we would make this donation now and likely another one at Christmas,” said Dave Witt, Chair of SASCU’s Board Community Relations committee.

Since 2008, SASCU has contributed more than $2 million in community support.



