Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union announced a $6,000 donation for local food banks feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

SASCU donates to Shuswap food banks and support groups

$6,000 donation to help several community organizations

In response to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) has put together a $6,000 donation that will support a number of local organizations assisting those in need.

The Salvation Army, Second Harvest, the Eagle Valley Community Support Society and food banks in Sorrento and the North Shuswap will all be receiving part of the donation. Along with the food banks, money will be going to the Salmon Arm women’s emergency shelter and the Lighthouse Emergency Shelter.

Read More: Column: In search of the Shuswap’s most significant trees

Read More: COVID-19: Salmon Arm council turns travel money into emergency fund for non-profits

“We recognize the impact COVID-19 has had on these food banks and support group resources,” said Barry Delaney, CEO of SASCU Financial Group.

“We want to do our part in supporting these groups that help so many in our community.”

SASCU normally donates to these groups around Christmas, but the decision was made to let the money go early in light of the particular need being created by the COVID-19 crisis.

Read More: Column: Support programs available in Shuswap during pandemic

Read More: Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

“We decided, that due to the severe need, we would make this donation now and likely another one at Christmas,” said Dave Witt, Chair of SASCU’s Board Community Relations committee.

Since 2008, SASCU has contributed more than $2 million in community support.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man allegedly steals liquor from someone in Kamloops parking lot
Next story
Kamloops residents help police tackle machete-wielding theft suspect

Just Posted

SASCU donates to Shuswap food banks and support groups

$6,000 donation to help several community organizations

Column: In search of the Shuswap’s most significant trees

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

COVID-19: Salmon Arm council turns travel money into emergency fund for non-profits

With conventions cancelled, city creates fund organizations can use to help vulnerable citizens

Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail to be closed to dogs for two months

No dogs are allowed during nesting season for birds

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Prior to the pandemic, 2020 was going to be a bumper year say local businesses

Man allegedly steals liquor from someone in Kamloops parking lot

The suspect remains behind bars following the incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

Salmon Arm swim club dipping toes into online training

Sockeyes coaches preparing summer dry-land fitness program

Kamloops residents help police tackle machete-wielding theft suspect

A 46-year-old man from Kamloops in custody after items were stolen from a vehicle

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold sale online

Annual fundraiser offers plants for avid gardeners

Summerland provides generous support to food bank

Donations from public provide assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Most Read