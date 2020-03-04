Brody Paton drills a hole in a partially finished birdhouse while Linden Reynolds watches during South Canoe Elementary’s visit to the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre Makerspace wood shop in February. (File photo)

SASCU, Innovation Centre in Salmon Arm launch Big Ideas contest for Earth Day

Contest offers $400 in prizes and annual Makerspace membership

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union has announced a contest which calls for the submission of big ideas to help the environment.

The SASCU Big Ideas contest, held in co-operation with the Innovation Centre’s Makerspace, is being held to celebrate Earth Day. Contestants are to create a short video detailing their environment-centered ‘big idea’ and list the Makerspace equipment or resources the project would use.

The winner for each of the contest’s age categories will receive $200 towards certification courses, $200 towards material needed to complete the ‘Big Idea’ project, and an annual membership to the Makerspace. Age categories for the contest are 12-15, 16-18 and 19-30.

“SASCU loves to inspire and support youth and we’re big fans of the Makerspace which is part of the Innovation Centre Powered by SASCU,” said Sheri Greeno, marketing manager at SASCU. “We’re really looking forward to some creative videos being shared about some really unique ideas…”

Videos can be created on other sites as long as they are shared to Facebook, tagging the credit union and using #SASCUBigIdeas, by April 9.

More contest details and project examples can be found on SASCU’s website.

Winners will be announced on Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
