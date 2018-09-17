North Battleford, Sask. RCMP are looking for this six-year-old girl who has autism and is unable to walk. Police believe the abduction occurred using a grey Mercedes like the one pictured in this photo.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

RCMP say they have yet to identify any suspects in a car theft that led to an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.

The alert was issued after police say six-year-old Emma O’Keeffe was left in the back of her parents’ running SUV and it was stolen from outside a strip mall in North Battleford Sunday night.

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Cpl. Rob King said the child was checked out at hospital and then reunited with her family.

King says the focus of the investigation remains on who was responsible for taking the vehicle and not why the child was left alone in a running car in the first place.

“We don’t know what happened from when the car was taken to when the car was found. We don’t know the direction of travel. We don’t know where it travelled. We don’t know how many people were in the car at the time while it was driving around,” King said Monday.

“It’s more like it was a stolen vehicle of opportunity and there happened to be a child in the back seat, but that is speculation at this point.”

Emma is autistic, epileptic and non-verbal and her mother had said she needed medication to control her condition.

Related: Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O'Keeffe has been found

The Canadian Press

