‘Sasquatch Egg’ boulder crashes onto Highway 7 near Harrison Mills

A “Sasquatch Egg” of a boulder came crashing down onto Lougheed Highway near Harrison Mills on Wednesday (Oct. 27). (Photo/Russell Purcell)A “Sasquatch Egg” of a boulder came crashing down onto Lougheed Highway near Harrison Mills on Wednesday (Oct. 27). (Photo/Russell Purcell)
The boulder left a three-foot hole in the asphalt along Highway 7. The hole was quickly filled. (Photo/Russell Purcell)The boulder left a three-foot hole in the asphalt along Highway 7. The hole was quickly filled. (Photo/Russell Purcell)

A six-foot boulder barreling down the mountain was a rude awakening for motorists in the Harrison Mills area on Wednesday (Oct. 27) morning.

Witness Russell Purcell posted a picture of the massive rock just off the Lougheed Highway west of the Sasquatch Inn. He called it a “Sasquatch Egg”

“Luckily, no vehicles or people were flattened,” Purcell wrote in a Facebook post. “At least they filled the hole.”

The boulder left a three-foot-wide hole in the road before it came to rest just off the shoulder. While some vehicles were able to avoid the hole before it was filled, others were not so lucky, like Corin Hamilton.

“My poor Ford Fusion,” she said. “Not really built to deep dive into a crater.”

RELATED: Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic near Boston Bar

Kim Price drove straight into the hole that morning; it was still dark and raining at that time.

“I noticed this big thing on the left, then bam! Right over the boulder dent,” she wrote on Facebook. “Good thing I was in my truck. I don’t think my car could’ve weathered that. I couldn’t believe it.”

While the boulder likely tumbled on its own accord, Brandi Mae Lane suggested a more hair-raising possibility.

“I think Sasquatch hucked that boulder down from up on the cliff above!” she said.

“I heard that they are very upset about the lasst election results,” Chris Lepine joked.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsTraffic

Previous story
B.C. greenhouse gas emissions up 5%, not counting forest offsets
Next story
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Waldorf School

Just Posted

Salmon Arm firefighters were able to quickly extinguish flames in a grassy area near the 1300 block of 10th Avenue SW on Oct. 25, one of several fires the fire department has responded to since temperatures cooled. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Camps where people living rough spark fires in Salmon Arm recently

A cement truck rolled over on Highway 1 near White Lake Thursday, Oct. 28 about 7:45 a.m. BC Highway Patrol is requesting help from any witnesses. (Twitter image)
Police request witnesses after cement truck rolls on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

A map which shows proposed motor vehicle closure areas near Sicamous, highlighted in yellow. (B.C. government image)
Sicamous council concerned proposed motor-vehicle closures will hinder sledding season

Halloween. (Pxhere.com photo)
Chilly, starry Halloween in store for Okanagan-Shuswap trick-or-treaters