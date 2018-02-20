Saturday snowfall breaks Salmon Arm record

If the snowstorm that blanketed the Shuswap and the rest of the Southern Interior on Saturday was exceptionally intense.

This past Saturday was the snowiest Feb. 17 in Salmon Arm on record with 17 cm falling from the sky. The previous record of 15.2 cm was set in 1900. Records have been kept since 1893.

Nick Parsons, who lives on acreage in Gleneden has been taking measurements and keeping records of his own.

“As a farmer from the Peace River country near Dawson Creek, I have always had a keen interest in the weather — the warmth, the cold, the rainfall and snowfall. Now retired and living on an acreage in SW Gleneden for the past four years I have noticed more extreme weather patterns than expected for southern B.C.,” Parsons wrote in a message to The Observer.

Parsons said following the Feb. 17 snowfall, the snowpack on his property measured 68.58 cm (27”) while last year’s snowpack was never greater than 43.18 cm (17”). He said the total snowfall on his property this winter as of Feb.17 is 172.72 cm (68 inches).

“What is for sure is that Shuswap Lake will be brimming full,” he said.