Saturn and semi tangle near Chase

Chase RCMP have been kept busy recently, with everything from a stolen motorcycle to a missing boater.

On June 20 at 9:30 a.m., Chase RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision occurring on Highway 97B in Monte Creek. Police report that a southbound 2004 Saturn Vue was overtaking a southbound tractor trailer unit when the driver of the SUV lost control of his vehicle, striking the side of the trailer next to him. The SUV sustained extensive damage and the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Stolen Harley

On June 18, Chase RCMP members were on patrol when they observed a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway. The rider did not stop for police and continued travelling on the busy highway. Police discontinued attempts to stop the motorcycle to ensure public safety. The motorcycle was later located in the Chase area and the rider, a 34-year-old man from Maple Ridge, was arrested. The man was released on a promise to appear in court. Charges of flight from police and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime are being recommended.

Overdue boater

On June 15 at 10:30 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of an overdue boater in the Magna Bay area. A man had left the Magna Bay boat launch in a 20-foot boat and had not returned for several hours. The following morning the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue was dispatched to assist in searching for the boater. The man returned to the launch shortly after, advising that he had mechanical problems. After fixing the problems it was too dark to return and he spent the night on the boat.

Lotto tickets nabbed

On June 14 at 1:58 a.m., Chase RCMP responded to a burglary alarm at the Bear’s Den Esso located at 5836 Trans-Canada Hwy. in Chase. Police found the building had been broken into and suspects had stolen a small amount of cash along with scratch lottery tickets.

Anyone with any information regarding these investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter