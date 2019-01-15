Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Saudi teen who was granted asylum in Canada says she’s a lucky one

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family back home

A Saudi teen whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention says she intends to fight for the freedom of women around the world.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun says the fact that she was able to leave Saudi Arabia and settle in Canada makes her one of the lucky ones.

She says many women in her home country are not independent and depend on permission from male guardians for most aspects of their life.

She says she hopes to lead an independent but private life now that she has settled in Toronto.

The 18-year-old ran from her family, whom she alleged was abusive and trying to force her into an arranged marriage.

After barricading herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room and tweeting that she feared for her life if she returned home, Canada granted a request to give her asylum.

READ MORE: Foreign affairs minister welcomes ‘brave new Canadian’ as Saudi teen arrives in Toronto

READ MORE: U.S. tells Saudis to hold ‘accountable’ killers of journalist

The Canadian Press

Previous story
New migrant caravan sets out from Honduras for U.S.

Just Posted

Roots & Blues adds four more acts to 2019 festival

Slate broadens to include the return of Irish Mythen and world music of Garifuna Collective

Break-in at popular Shuswap convenience store nets ATM

Salmon Arm police seek public’s help in locating culprits involved in theft at Mellor’s Store

Armstrong man last seen in Vernon still missing

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

Blind Bay structural fire causes extensive damage

Homeowners taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, family pets are missing

Shuswap firefighters respond to residential blaze in Blind Bay

Firefighters are attacking a residential blaze in Blind Bay. Shuswap Fire Department… Continue reading

RCMP to review actions at Indigenous pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

Saudi teen who was granted asylum in Canada says she’s a lucky one

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family back home

New migrant caravan sets out from Honduras for U.S.

Caravan has about 300 people, mainly women and children

British Parliament nears historic vote on Brexit

A ‘no’ vote would throw British politics into further turmoil

Police searching for two kids, 12, driving driving car from Alberta to B.C.

The youths are believed to be driving dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier headed to Radium, B.C.

43 people in Montreal hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

A spokesperson said students at Ecole des Decouvreurs in the city’s LaSalle neighbourhood reported nausea, dizziness and vomiting

China criticizes Trudeau’s comments on death penalty decision

The tit-for-tat measures come after a court in northeastern China announced the death sentence for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg on Monday

Broadway legend Carol Channing has died at age 97

Her outsized personality seemed too much for the screen, and she made only a few movies

Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Most Read