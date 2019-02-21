Save-On Foods reducing food waste in Okanagan

Save-On is sending more fresh food to food banks to cut back on waste

Save-On-Foods Kelowna has made another big step towards the reduction of food waste in the Okanagan.

In an announcement early Thursday, president of Overwaitea Food Groups Darrell Jones shared the plan to reduce food waste, and increase the number of perishable items now being delivered every day to food banks across the Okanagan.

Jones was joined by representatives from Central Okanagan Food Bank, Food Banks BC and the Salvation Army who highlighted Save-On’s efforts to help provide the less fortunate people of the Okanagan with healthy, fresh, and good food through programs to increase the amount of food delivered to food banks daily.

“Through this, we rescue approximately 2500 kilograms of fresh food per day, seven days a week,” said executive director of Central Okanagan Food Bank, Lenetta Parry. “This project has dramatically increased the quality and quantity (of food) that we can provide and make available.”

Lake Country Food Bank, Rutland Salvation Army, West Kelowna Food Bank, local charities, and food waste diversion systems like FoodMesh, and Loop Resources have combined their food waste programs with Save-On-Foods to cut food from landfills and to increase food available at food banks.

The increase of food delivered to food banks has been implemented at 100 Save-On’s so far, said Jones, and will soon be added to 170 stores across Western Canada.

