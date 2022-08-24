Saved after boaters are stranded on Okanagan Lake

Group was rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue on Aug. 23

If you’re heading out on a local lake, pay attention to weather changes.

That’s the advice from Vernon Search and Rescue, tasked by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Tuesday, Aug. 23, to locate and rescue a group that had become stranded on Okanagan Lake.

“Our boat crew responded, found the subjects and brought them to shore,” said VSAR on its Facebook page. “It took our team about two hours start to finish but it was a much longer, and wetter night for our stranded floaters.”

Tuesday night’s storm, while not in the forecast, could be seen building for several hours.

“Keep an eye on the weather, and have the ability to adapt to changes,” said VSAR. “If you do not have the gear, skills or experience to safely respond to unexpected changes it’s smart to come up with a different plan.”

