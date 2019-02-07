Andrew Evans (Calgary City Teachers’ Convention website)

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

A scheduled address by a convicted murderer to an upcoming Calgary City Teachers Convention panel session on drug addiction has been cancelled.

Andrew Evans was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2007 strangling death of a woman who was working at an illegal massage parlour in Vancouver.

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary.

Greg Jeffery, president of the Alberta Teachers Association, said on Twitter late Wednesday that the session was cancelled after reviewing concerns and consulting with convention officials.

The association had earlier defended its decision to include Evans on the program.

The convention runs Feb. 14 and 15.

The Canadian Press





