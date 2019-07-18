Health Minister Ginette Petipas Taylor unveiled an overhauled Canada Food Guide in early 2019. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Scheer’s pledge to review new Food Guide challenged by health community

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor issued a statement that accuses Scheer of ‘spreading lies’

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is facing criticism from nutrition experts today after he pledged to review the new Canada Food Guide should the Tories win power this fall.

Scheer, who spoke at an annual meeting of the Dairy Farmers of Canada in Saskatoon on Wednesday, says the process to craft the new version of the document designed to assist Canadians in meeting their dietary needs was flawed and that his party wants to ensure the guide reflects what ”science tells us.”

The Dietitians of Canada tweeted that Canada’s new Food Guide is most definitely based on science, adding it encourages people to eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains and protein foods, including dairy.

The Canadian Digestive Health Foundation says Scheer’s comments were not backed up or founded by any scientific data, adding it supports the current direction of Canada’s Food Guide.

ALSO READ: B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

An overhauled version of the document was publicly released in January and did away with food groups and portion sizes, focusing instead on broader guidelines including eating more plant-based protein and drinking more water.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor issued a statement that accuses Scheer of “spreading lies” about the guide and says it was enthusiastically welcomed by Canadians and celebrated as a world-leading document.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna trainer skips weights, swings mace
Next story
Snowbirds touch down in the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Development services fee increases proposed for Salmon Arm

Public hearing scheduled for Monday, July 22 in council chambers

Jack-knifed semi cause of Highway 1 closure this morning

There were only minor injuries

Salmon Arm strongman training for challenges of Sicamous Strength Fest

Competitors can expect to deadlift over 500 lbs, carry heavy weights and pull a fire truck

Large meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

No Frills fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Owner hopes to host city’s first Esports team for games like League of Legends, Fortnite

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Salmon Arm baseballers coached by Toronto Blue Jays

Roberto Alomar, Lloyd Moseby, Orlando Hudson among instructors at Kamloops camp

Auto theft numbers decline in Princeton; thefts from vehicles on the increase

Policing statistics show changing trends in rural community

Luxury home auction kicks off in Lake Country

Questions circle around how an unreserved auction will work

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Penticton resident’s dog allegedly stolen from construction site

Nicholas Bozak is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Askem, his 17 month old mastiff chow

Most Read