School District #83 board approves pay increase for trustees

The North Okanagan-Shuswap school board has approved a pay increase for its trustees.

During the Tuesday, Nov. 19 School District #83 board meeting, held at Carlin Elementary Middle School, the board approved a 2.7 per cent increase in remuneration for school trustees, to be implemented on Dec. 1.

The decision was made to keep within board policy that states remuneration is to be reviewed annually and must reflect changes to the BC Consumer Price Index (CPI). It followed discussion around the board table on whether to follow policy and use the CPI rate of 2.7 per cent, or to implement a two per cent increase to fall within the provincial mandate for public sector employees. A majority of the board decided to follow the CPI rate.

Read more: Salmon Arm students embrace traditional screen-free fun

Read more: Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

The mandated trustee remuneration is $13,500. The increase of 0.7 per cent works out to $472.50.

“The main reasons given for sticking with the policy as written, is that is what policy is for. If we don’t agree with it, we should change policy,” said board chairperson, Amanda Krebs in an email to the Observer.

Read more: Letter: Cuts to School District #83 music program appalling

Read more: School District 83 students swim their way to provincial championships

Krebs went on to say another point discussed at the meeting was if pay isn’t increased every year, it will be more difficult to attract good board members.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.