School District #83 participates in Operation Safe Stop

School District #83 once again participated in an awareness campaign designed to educate drivers of the dangers and legalities of passing school busses.

The campaign’s safety slogan, We Stop, You Stop, is meant to educate the motoring public to slow down when they see a school buss activate its yellow alternating lights in order to prepare to stop for the red alternating lights and stop signs that extend out the side of the buses.

Between Oct. 21-25, a series of radio ads and graphics explaining how drivers should behave around school busses contributed to the campaign.

This awareness is not only helpful for the safety of students but for drivers as well. The fine for driving past a school bus with its red lights flashing is $368 along with three demerit points.

Operation Safe Stop was first started in the U.S. by the New York Governor’s Transportation and Safety Committee. In 2016 the concept was brought across the border by School District No. 60.

Eighteen of the district’s school buses are equipped with stop sign cameras that take photos of violators and licence plate numbers for RCMP detachments to follow up on.

“School District No. 83 is proud to be able to work closely with local RCMP throughout our district and we are very grateful for their incredible support,” said Andrea Kathrein, manager of transportation for SD 83.

