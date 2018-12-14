School District 83 has advised tenants in the Downtown Activity Centre on Shuswap Street that they must vacate the premise by the end of December. Most have now found new locations from which to operate. (Jodi Brak/Shuswap Market News)

School District 83 says a buyer is lined up for Salmon Arm’s DAC

Few details available, but sale is said to be finalized by Jan. 31

After many months of speculation, rumours and back-and-forth discussion in the community, it seems the SASCU Downtown Activity Centre in Salmon Arm will be under new ownership in the new year.

While the school district is unable to release information before the sale is finalized, an email from communications director Alice Hucul confirms that an agreement has been made to sell the property, with a closing date for the sale set for Jan. 31, 2019.

Related: Plans to sell Downtown Activity Centre on agenda

Official trustee Mike McKay said in the spring of 2018 that the DAC was “no longer justifiable for the school district to continue using operating funds to keep the building operating.”

Much of the space within the building was leased to community groups including the after school Kids Club and the Voice of the Shuswap radio station.

The Salmon Arm Storefront School has been operating out of the DAC, though the school district has noted it would be moving to the District Education Support Centre.

There was some hope the city would purchase the property in late 2017, but the former council declined the purchase.

The school district extended the June 30 lease expiration date to Dec. 31 to allow community groups more time to attempt to raise funds to purchase the building.

Related: Most Downtown Activity Centre tenants have found new homes

When asked for further extensions, McKay said the groups had already been notified five years ago that the lease would not be renewed.

Talks continued over the summer, and some community groups attempted to put offers together with little success.

In November a realtor asked tenants if they’d be interested in staying, but most had already found new locations.

The school district did confirm as of Nov. 14 there was a potential buyer at the time, and there have been several offers for the building.

Previous story
Omar Khadr wants changes to bail conditions

Just Posted

School District 83 says a buyer is lined up for Salmon Arm’s DAC

Few details available, but sale is said to be finalized by Jan. 31

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Snowbike event makes move for Salmon Arm

Effort underway to hold weekend snowbike event at fairgrounds in February

UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east and west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today for two different locations along Highway… Continue reading

Omar Khadr wants changes to bail conditions

‘My life is held in suspension’, says the former Guantanamo Bay detainee

Sissons scores OT winner as Predators beat Canucks 4-3

VIDEO: Vancouver battles back to earn single point in Nashville

Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach

Missing man last seen in Shuswap

Red Deer RCMP would like public’s help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Chase Heat get one point out of weekend action

The Heat were tied with Osoyoos at the end of regulation before losing in overtime

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Most Read