School district hosting flag raising and renaming ceremony with Penticton Indian Band

PIB flag will be raised alongside Canada flag and the ICM building is getting a Syilx name

The Board of Education and SD67 Okanagan Skaha will be formally raising the flag of the Penticton Indian Band and the Okanagan Nation Alliance alongside the Canadian flag and B.C. provincial flag at a ceremony on April 14 at 11 a.m.

In addition, a Syilx name will be bestowed on the ‘IMC’ building. The facility known as the IMC will be renamed Siya Centre. Siya is one of the Four Food Chiefs, and is the Chief of all things that grow above the land. It is an n’syilxcn word that represents innovation and new learning, which is an appropriate name for a meeting space that hosts meetings with students, educators, and the board.

This ceremony will commemorate the relationship and ongoing partnership with our Indigenous stakeholders.

“The Penticton Indian Band Chief and Council applaud and commend School District 67 in their continued efforts in building a strong and positive working relationship with the Penticton Band and our nation communities, said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel.

“We all agree that our greatest resources are our children and future generations. This momentous name-giving and flag-raising ceremony will further strengthen our relationship in the spirit of the ongoing work through Truth and Reconciliation,” Gabriel adds.

“Our school district remains committed to the implementation of the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and a focus on equity in our schools,” said board chair James Palanio. “We appreciate the partnership with the Penticton Indian Band on this event. It is a symbol of our continued commitment to this work.”

The public is also invited to the flag-raising ceremony held at the School District Offices.

