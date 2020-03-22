School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the school district responsible for Princeton and Merritt has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent to parents from School District 58 on March 22 says the employee works in the operations department.

“To the best of our knowledge the staff member’s work, during first signs of illness, was limited and did not involve schools or classrooms…The scope of contact at that time for the school district was also limited,” states the letter.

The notification also indicates the board is following Interior Health protocols.

“This includes their first step which is contact tracing and the notification process. Interior Health will notify anyone exposed to the worker.”

B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus