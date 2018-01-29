Schools open, buses running after snowstorm

School buses are running in the North Okanagan Shuswap School District on Monday, Jan. 29. -File photo.

All schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are open this morning, Monday, Jan. 29 following a two-day snowstorm over the weekend.

Alice Hucul, spokesperson for School District #83, says all school buses will be running as close to usual times as possible and all schools from the North Shuswap to Armstrong are open as usual.

Parents are asked to use extra caution when dropping off students at schools as driveways and parking lots may be affected by the snowfall.

Any updates will be posted as information becomes available.