Schools will not run out of toilet paper during pandemic, says official

‘The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants.’

With all the genuine concerns about Coronavirus, there is one thing parents do not need to worry about.

Your child’s school will have enough toilet paper.

“The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants,” said Jameel Aziz, assistant superintendent of Nicola-Similkameen School District.

“No one is going to steal public school toilet paper.”

On a more serious note, Aziz said the district has ramped up its cleaning program as a preventative measure.

While schools are normally cleaned once a day, a second daily cleaning has been ordered, focusing on disinfecting surfaces such as doorknobs that are likely to get “lots of hands.”

The district also ordered hand sanitizer which will be made available to students and staff.

Previously it was not a school staple due to alcohol content and allergy concerns, he said.

One case of sanitizer was expected to be delivered March 12, but Aziz was unsure when any more of the product would be available, due to demand.

Aziz said he’s fielded numerous calls from parents asking whether or not it is safe for their children to attend school.

“We’ve have had some who have chosen to keep them home this week,” he said.

In some of those cases, a student lives with a person who has a weakened immune system or other health issues.

School districts across the province are taking their direction from the education ministry, which is being guided by the Ministry of Health.

A March 6 release from the Provincial Health Officer stresses the risk of contracting the virus in B.C. is low.

It recommends students returning from travel in high-risk countries should consider staying home for 14 days while monitoring their health.

Aziz said other students with minor or singular symptoms, such as a cough or runny nose, don’t necessarily have to avoid the classroom.

The same ailments that would have required a child to stay home before the Coronavirus outbreak ought to be the same ones informing decisions today, he said.

No student will be penalized for not attending school, he added.

“People’s response is going to be all over the place.”

According to the province, school events and trips within B.C. should be considered safe.

Recently the Nicola-Similkameen School District cancelled a Princeton Secondary School trip to Europe, affecting 12 students, two staff members and two representatives from the district.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Toilet paper frenzy continues at Kelowna Costco

Just Posted

Ringette provincial championships to take over Salmon Arm, Shuswap rinks

450 athletes to compete in March 13-15 event hosted by Shuswap Ringette

Salmon Arm considering bid for future BC Games, 55+ Games

BC Summer Games this year in Maple Ridge, 55+ Games in Richmond

Salmon Arm’s popular public piano undergoes face lift for spring debut

Upright piano to be back at giant treble clef come early May

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Come on down to Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

Schools will not run out of toilet paper during pandemic, says official

‘The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants.’

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Shuswap player scores gold medal-winning goal in BC Winter Games

City council recognizes Salmon Arm participants in Thompson-Okanagan zone win

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Zero waste centre opening in Summerland

The Replenish Refillery is intended as a way for people to cut down on the everyday use of plastic

COLUMN: Buying toilet paper in a time of panic

The response to the coronavirus outbreak is eerily similar to a number of previous panics

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Most Read