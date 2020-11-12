Scotch Creek water system users asked to conserve next week

Homes supplied by the Saratoga water system are asked to limit use on Nov. 16 and 17

Users of the Saratoga water system in Scotch Creek are asked to conserve water for the two days next week. (CSRD Image)

Users of the Saratoga water system in Scotch Creek are being warned they will have to conserve water for two days next week.

A notice posted by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) states that no new water will be entering the system on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16 and 17, as upgrades are performed.

Residents are asked to avoid the use of high water-use appliances such as bath tubs and washing machines. Using the minimum amount of household water will help protect the integrity of the water system during the upgrade.



