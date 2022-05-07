Jason Leppard with Fortis BC, and diver Carter Schellenberg, from Canpac Marine Services. Photo contributed

Scuba divers brave Princeton’s Tulameen River to remove flood debris

FortisBC employed specialized firm to cut out gas pipe destroyed in November

  • May. 7, 2022 9:44 a.m.
  • News

A complicated and potentially risky operation was performed in the Tulameen River in Princeton, April 21.

A FortisBC crew, employing an underwater recovery company, removed a natural gas pipe from the water which was destroyed in the November 2021 flood.

Scuba divers descended the murky and churning river to remove approximately 100 feet of the gas line. It was sticking out of the water near the Bridge of Dreams.

Colin Bloor, the onsite supervisor for Canpac Marine Services, told the Spotlight: “Oh yes, this can definitely be dangerous.”

He stressed that all the firm’s workers are highly trained and every procedure necessary for safety is executed on each job.

Nicole Brown, spokesperson for FortisBC, explained the destroyed gas pipe was replaced late last year, restoring service to the community.

“The remaining section of damaged pipe had surfaced earlier this year, and needed to be removed for public safety. There was a short window to do this work between spring thaw and freshet,” Brown said.

The operation was a success.

“Having an underwater dive team cut and weld the damaged pipe was unique for FortisBC and it was the safest and quickest method for this situation,” said Brown.

“It required collaboration with the Town of Princeton, environmental groups, permit holders and community stakeholders.”

Related: B.C. deploys helicopters to extract debris from flood-struck rivers

Related: Roads, buses, trailers and backhoes litter Princeton flood area

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
’Dramatic imbalance’ between supply and demand at core of B.C.’s housing problem: analyst
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court rules challenge to health worker vaccine mandate can proceed

Just Posted

After carefully planting a lodgepole pine, Scarlett Purdaby and Reuben Roy at Salmon Arm West Elementary put the finishing touch on by adding water. Twenty nine trees were planted on April 28 in recognition of the children who did not return from the Kamloops Residential School. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Students in Salmon Arm plant trees to honour residential school children

WorkSafeBC issued a penalty to School District 83 in March 2022, saying it found drilling work in a school had disturbed drywall and vermiculite, both identified as asbestos-containing materials on the building’s hazardous materials survey. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap School District appealing $200,000 fine for asbestos handling

The Salmon Arm Armenians will be rocking Song Sparrow Hall on May 28 for the Celebrate Shuswap Live concert series. (Salmon Armenians/Facebook photo)
Ring in the return of live music with Celebrate Shuswap Live concert series

This photo was taken in 2016 during the 24th Annual Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
ROOTSandBLUES Festival in Salmon Arm requests more campsites due to big demand